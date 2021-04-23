The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Friday, April 23, 2021

Photo: The Canadian Press Members of the Quebec provincial police stop motorists as they enter Quebec from Ontario at a temporary checkpoint Thursday April 22, 2021 in Gatineau, Que.

The latest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 4 a.m. ET on Friday, April 23, 2021.

There are 1,155,834 confirmed cases in Canada.

_ Canada: 1,155,834 confirmed cases (86,768 active, 1,045,244 resolved, 23,822 deaths).*The total case count includes 13 confirmed cases among repatriated travellers.

There were 8,373 new cases Thursday. The rate of active cases is 228.31 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 59,110 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 8,444.

There were 55 new reported deaths Thursday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 322 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 46. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.12 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 62.68 per 100,000 people.

There have been 30,411,387 tests completed.

_ Newfoundland and Labrador: 1,052 confirmed cases (30 active, 1,016 resolved, six deaths).

There were three new cases Thursday. The rate of active cases is 5.75 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 16 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is two.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 1.15 per 100,000 people.

There have been 236,817 tests completed.

_ Prince Edward Island: 175 confirmed cases (12 active, 163 resolved, zero deaths).

There was one new case Thursday. The rate of active cases is 7.52 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been eight new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is one.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.

There have been 136,923 tests completed.

_ Nova Scotia: 1,894 confirmed cases (111 active, 1,716 resolved, 67 deaths).

There were 38 new cases Thursday. The rate of active cases is 11.33 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 108 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 15.

There were zero new reported deaths Thursday. Over the past seven days there has been one new reported death. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is zero. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.01 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 6.84 per 100,000 people.

There have been 475,550 tests completed.

_ New Brunswick: 1,823 confirmed cases (147 active, 1,642 resolved, 34 deaths).

There were 19 new cases Thursday. The rate of active cases is 18.81 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 65 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is nine.

There were zero new reported deaths Thursday. Over the past seven days there has been one new reported death. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is zero. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.02 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 4.35 per 100,000 people.

There have been 287,907 tests completed.

_ Quebec: 341,645 confirmed cases (12,124 active, 318,676 resolved, 10,845 deaths).

There were 1,248 new cases Thursday. The rate of active cases is 141.39 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 9,101 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 1,300.

There were seven new reported deaths Thursday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 67 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 10. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.11 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 126.48 per 100,000 people.

There have been 7,953,823 tests completed.

_ Ontario: 432,805 confirmed cases (41,962 active, 383,014 resolved, 7,829 deaths).

There were 3,682 new cases Thursday. The rate of active cases is 284.8 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 29,234 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 4,176.

There were 40 new reported deaths Thursday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 190 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 27. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.18 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 53.14 per 100,000 people.

There have been 13,517,369 tests completed.

_ Manitoba: 36,890 confirmed cases (1,682 active, 34,246 resolved, 962 deaths).

There were 261 new cases Thursday. The rate of active cases is 121.95 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 1,202 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 172.

There was one new reported death Thursday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of seven new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is one. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.07 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 69.75 per 100,000 people.

There have been 640,842 tests completed.

_ Saskatchewan: 39,137 confirmed cases (2,505 active, 36,162 resolved, 470 deaths).

There were 254 new cases Thursday. The rate of active cases is 212.53 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 1,743 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 249.

There was one new reported death Thursday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 10 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is one. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.12 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 39.88 per 100,000 people.

There have been 736,381 tests completed.

_ Alberta: 177,087 confirmed cases (19,182 active, 155,851 resolved, 2,054 deaths).

There were 1,857 new cases Thursday. The rate of active cases is 433.8 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 10,910 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 1,559.

There were two new reported deaths Thursday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 20 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is three. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.06 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 46.45 per 100,000 people.

There have been 3,989,065 tests completed.

_ British Columbia: 122,757 confirmed cases (8,972 active, 112,235 resolved, 1,550 deaths).

There were 1,006 new cases Thursday. The rate of active cases is 174.29 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 6,682 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 955.

There were four new reported deaths Thursday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 26 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is four. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.07 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 30.11 per 100,000 people.

There have been 2,399,912 tests completed.

_ Yukon: 78 confirmed cases (two active, 75 resolved, one death).

There were zero new cases Thursday. The rate of active cases is 4.76 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of two new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 2.38 per 100,000 people.

There have been 8,831 tests completed.

_ Northwest Territories: 46 confirmed cases (three active, 43 resolved, zero deaths).

There was one new case Thursday. The rate of active cases is 6.64 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been three new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.

There have been 17,207 tests completed.

_ Nunavut: 432 confirmed cases (36 active, 392 resolved, four deaths).

There were three new cases Thursday. The rate of active cases is 91.48 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 36 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is five.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 10.16 per 100,000 people.

There have been 10,684 tests completed.

This report was automatically generated by The Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published April 23, 2021.