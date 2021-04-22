Latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Thursday, April 22

Photo: The Canadian Press

The latest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada as of Thursday, April 22, 2021.

_ Canada: 1,147,463 confirmed cases (89,167 active, 1,034,533 resolved, 23,763 deaths).*The total case count includes 13 confirmed cases among repatriated travellers.

There were 8,421 new cases Wednesday. The rate of active cases is 234.62 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 60,309 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 8,616.

There were 51 new reported deaths Wednesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 318 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 45. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.12 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 62.53 per 100,000 people.

There have been 30,274,366 tests completed.

_ Newfoundland and Labrador: 1,049 confirmed cases (31 active, 1,012 resolved, six deaths).

There was one new case Wednesday. The rate of active cases is 5.94 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been 15 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is two.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 1.15 per 100,000 people.

There have been 236,011 tests completed.

_ Prince Edward Island: 174 confirmed cases (13 active, 161 resolved, zero deaths).

There were zero new cases Wednesday. The rate of active cases is 8.14 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of nine new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is one.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.

There have been 136,080 tests completed.

_ Nova Scotia: 1,856 confirmed cases (79 active, 1,710 resolved, 67 deaths).

There were 25 new cases Wednesday. The rate of active cases is 8.07 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 73 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 10.

There were zero new reported deaths Wednesday. Over the past seven days there has been one new reported death. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is zero. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.01 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 6.84 per 100,000 people.

There have been 470,988 tests completed.

_ New Brunswick: 1,804 confirmed cases (139 active, 1,631 resolved, 34 deaths).

There were seven new cases Wednesday. The rate of active cases is 17.79 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 52 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is seven.

There was one new reported death Wednesday. Over the past seven days there has been one new reported death. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is zero. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.02 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 4.35 per 100,000 people.

There have been 286,705 tests completed.

_ Quebec: 340,397 confirmed cases (12,221 active, 317,338 resolved, 10,838 deaths).

There were 1,217 new cases Wednesday. The rate of active cases is 142.53 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 9,366 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 1,338.

There were six new reported deaths Wednesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 75 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 11. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.12 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 126.4 per 100,000 people.

There have been 7,911,852 tests completed.

_ Ontario: 429,123 confirmed cases (42,917 active, 378,417 resolved, 7,789 deaths).

There were 4,212 new cases Wednesday. The rate of active cases is 291.28 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 30,288 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 4,327.

There were 32 new reported deaths Wednesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 179 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 26. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.17 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 52.86 per 100,000 people.

There have been 13,465,492 tests completed.

_ Manitoba: 36,632 confirmed cases (1,833 active, 33,838 resolved, 961 deaths).

There were 164 new cases Wednesday. The rate of active cases is 132.9 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 1,097 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 157.

There was one new reported death Wednesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of seven new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is one. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.07 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 69.67 per 100,000 people.

There have been 637,594 tests completed.

_ Saskatchewan: 38,883 confirmed cases (2,551 active, 35,863 resolved, 469 deaths).

There were 231 new cases Wednesday. The rate of active cases is 216.43 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 1,792 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 256.

There were four new reported deaths Wednesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 11 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is two. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.13 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 39.79 per 100,000 people.

There have been 732,675 tests completed.

_ Alberta: 175,230 confirmed cases (20,180 active, 153,002 resolved, 2,048 deaths).

There were 1,699 new cases Wednesday. The rate of active cases is 456.37 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 10,699 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 1,528.

There were zero new reported deaths Wednesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 19 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is three. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.06 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 46.32 per 100,000 people.

There have been 3,970,651 tests completed.

_ British Columbia: 121,751 confirmed cases (9,166 active, 111,039 resolved, 1,546 deaths).

There were 862 new cases Wednesday. The rate of active cases is 178.06 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 6,881 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 983.

There were seven new reported deaths Wednesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 25 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is four. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.07 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 30.03 per 100,000 people.

There have been 2,389,799 tests completed.

_ Yukon: 77 confirmed cases (two active, 74 resolved, one death).

There were zero new cases Wednesday. The rate of active cases is 4.76 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of one new case. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 2.38 per 100,000 people.

There have been 8,824 tests completed.

_ Northwest Territories: 45 confirmed cases (two active, 43 resolved, zero deaths).

There were two new cases Wednesday. The rate of active cases is 4.43 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of two new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.

There have been 17,070 tests completed.

_ Nunavut: 429 confirmed cases (33 active, 392 resolved, four deaths).

There was one new case Wednesday. The rate of active cases is 83.86 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been 34 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is five.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 10.16 per 100,000 people.

There have been 10,549 tests completed.