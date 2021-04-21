Freeland urges patience in response to biz questions about reopening border, economy

Photo: The Canadian Press Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland talks with parents during a virtual discussion on child care in Ottawa, Wednesday, April 21, 2021. Freeland is calling for patience and "flexibility" in response to questions about the government's criteria for reopening the economy and border. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Deputy Minister Chrystia Freeland is urging Canadian companies to have patience as the federal government faces growing questions about reopening the economy and border.

The Canadian Chamber of Commerce hosted Freeland at a virtual event today to discuss the budget, and she was pressed on the government's plans to end the border closure.

Public Safety Minister Bill Blair on Tuesday extended restrictions on non-essential travel from overseas and across the border with the U.S. for another month.

Without asking for specific dates, Chamber president Perrin Beatty suggested the government could lay out the criteria it will use to determine whether the border restrictions can end.

Freeland refused to provide any specifics, however, acknowledging Canadian companies want predictability before repeatedly underscoring the unpredictable nature of COVID-19.

Freeland, who is also Canada’s finance minister, said everyone needs to be flexible at the moment as the country continues grappling with the pandemic.

And she suggested rapid-testing kits could soon be flowing to companies even as she encouraged all Canadians to get vaccinated as quickly as possible.