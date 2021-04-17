Ontario reports 4,362 new COVID-19 cases, record number of patients in hospital

Photo: The Canadian Press People line up for a COVID-19 vaccine at a pop-up clinic in Toronto last weekend.

Ontario is reporting 4,362 new cases of COVID-19 today along with a record number of virus patients in provincial hospitals.

There are currently 2,065 people receiving hospital treatment for COVID-19, marking the first time that figure has topped the 2,000 mark since the onset of the pandemic.

Of those patients, 726 are in intensive care units and 501 need a ventilator.

The number of new infections is down from the single-day high of 4,812 recorded a day earlier.

Provincial health officials also reported 34 more deaths related to the pandemic today.

That's the highest single-day death count since Feb. 19, when 47 people died from the virus.

The high numbers come a day after Premier Doug Ford announced new restrictions to help slow the spread of the virus, while giving police new powers to enforce the measures.