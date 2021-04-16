PM Justin Trudeau provides update on federal response to COVID-19

YouTube CPAC

UPDATE 9:08 a.m.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government will deploy the Canadian Red Cross to help Ontario with their mobile vaccination teams, and send aid to hospitals and long-term care homes.

UPDATE 9:04 a.m.

The Prime Minister has announced Canada has reached a new deal to purchase 8-million additional Pfizer doses. They will be delivered in May, June and July on top of the originally scheduled doses.

UPDATE 8:58 a.m.

Procurement Minister Anita Anand says Canada's incoming vaccine supply from Moderna will be slashed in half through the rest of April.

Anand says in a statement that Moderna will ship 650,000 doses of its vaccine to Canada by the end of the month, instead of the expected 1.2 million.

Moderna said the limited supply is due to a "slower than anticipated ramp up" of its production capacity.

Anand says the company also told Canada that one to two million doses of the 12.3 million scheduled for delivery in the second quarter may be delayed until the third quarter.

Anand adds the federal government will continue to press Moderna to fulfill its commitments.

ORIGINAL 8:44 a.m.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau discusses the federal government’s response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. He is joined virtually by federal ministers Anita Anand (public services and procurement) and Dominic LeBlanc (intergovernmental affairs), as well as Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s chief public health officer, and Dr. Howard Njoo, deputy chief public health officer.