Latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Thursday, April 15

Photo: The Canadian Press

The latest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada as of Thursday, April 15, 2021.

_ Canada: 1,087,152 confirmed cases (80,201 active, 983,506 resolved, 23,445 deaths).*The total case count includes 13 confirmed cases among repatriated travellers.

There were 8,590 new cases Wednesday. The rate of active cases is 211.03 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 59,113 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 8,445.

There were 53 new reported deaths Wednesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 272 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 39. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.1 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 61.69 per 100,000 people.

There have been 29,363,293 tests completed.

_ Newfoundland and Labrador: 1,034 confirmed cases (18 active, 1,010 resolved, six deaths).

There were three new cases Wednesday. The rate of active cases is 3.45 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 13 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is two.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 1.15 per 100,000 people.

There have been 229,026 tests completed.

_ Prince Edward Island: 165 confirmed cases (six active, 159 resolved, zero deaths).

There were zero new cases Wednesday. The rate of active cases is 3.76 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of five new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is one.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.

There have been 132,097 tests completed.

_ Nova Scotia: 1,783 confirmed cases (42 active, 1,675 resolved, 66 deaths).

There were two new cases Wednesday. The rate of active cases is 4.29 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 34 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is five.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 6.74 per 100,000 people.

There have been 454,970 tests completed.

_ New Brunswick: 1,752 confirmed cases (142 active, 1,577 resolved, 33 deaths).

There were 16 new cases Wednesday. The rate of active cases is 18.17 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 73 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 10.

There were zero new reported deaths Wednesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of two new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is zero. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.04 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 4.22 per 100,000 people.

There have been 278,484 tests completed.

_ Quebec: 331,031 confirmed cases (13,660 active, 306,608 resolved, 10,763 deaths).

There were 1,559 new cases Wednesday. The rate of active cases is 159.31 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 11,229 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 1,604.

There were seven new reported deaths Wednesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 54 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is eight. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.09 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 125.52 per 100,000 people.

There have been 7,638,706 tests completed.

_ Ontario: 398,835 confirmed cases (36,808 active, 354,417 resolved, 7,610 deaths).

There were 4,156 new cases Wednesday. The rate of active cases is 249.82 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 28,018 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 4,003.

There were 28 new reported deaths Wednesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 135 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 19. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.13 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 51.65 per 100,000 people.

There have been 13,087,321 tests completed.

_ Manitoba: 35,539 confirmed cases (1,439 active, 33,146 resolved, 954 deaths).

There were 80 new cases Wednesday. The rate of active cases is 104.33 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 885 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 126.

There were three new reported deaths Wednesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 11 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is two. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.11 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 69.17 per 100,000 people.

There have been 617,554 tests completed.

_ Saskatchewan: 37,085 confirmed cases (2,525 active, 34,102 resolved, 458 deaths).

There were 193 new cases Wednesday. The rate of active cases is 214.22 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 1,914 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 273.

There was one new reported death Wednesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 13 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is two. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.16 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 38.86 per 100,000 people.

There have been 709,016 tests completed.

_ Alberta: 164,531 confirmed cases (15,569 active, 146,933 resolved, 2,029 deaths).

There were 1,412 new cases Wednesday. The rate of active cases is 352.09 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 9,055 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 1,294.

There were eight new reported deaths Wednesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 27 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is four. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.09 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 45.89 per 100,000 people.

There have been 3,863,365 tests completed.

_ British Columbia: 114,870 confirmed cases (9,989 active, 103,360 resolved, 1,521 deaths).

There were 1,168 new cases Wednesday. The rate of active cases is 194.05 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 7,885 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 1,126.

There were six new reported deaths Wednesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 30 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is four. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.08 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 29.55 per 100,000 people.

There have been 2,317,181 tests completed.

_ Yukon: 76 confirmed cases (two active, 73 resolved, one death).

There was one new case Wednesday. The rate of active cases is 4.76 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been two new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 2.38 per 100,000 people.

There have been 8,706 tests completed.

_ Northwest Territories: 43 confirmed cases (one active, 42 resolved, zero deaths).

There were zero new cases Wednesday. The rate of active cases is 2.21 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of zero new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.

There have been 16,734 tests completed.

_ Nunavut: 395 confirmed cases (zero active, 391 resolved, four deaths).

There were zero new cases Wednesday. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of zero new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 10.16 per 100,000 people.

There have been 10,057 tests completed.