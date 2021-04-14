Canada to grant permanent residency to 90,000 temporary workers in essential fields

Photo: The Canadian Press

The federal government has announced a pathway to permanent residency for more than 90,000 temporary foreign workers and international graduates.

The new policies will grant permanent status to those already in Canada and work in essential sectors, with an initial focus being those employed in hospitals and long term care homes.

A long list of other essential workers, such as farm labourers, are also eligible.

“The pandemic has shone a bright light on the incredible contributions of newcomers. These new policies will help those with a temporary status to plan their future in Canada, play a key role in our economic recovery and help us build back better. Our message to them is simple: your status may be temporary, but your contributions are lasting—and we want you to stay,” said Marco E. L. Mendicino, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship.

To be eligible, workers must have at least one year of Canadian work experience in a health-care profession or another pre-approved essential occupation. International graduates must have completed an eligible Canadian post-secondary program within the last four years, and no earlier than January 2017.

Starting May 6, 2021, the federal government will begin accepting applications under the following three streams:

20,000 applications for temporary workers in health care

30,000 applications for temporary workers in other selected essential occupations

40,000 applications for international students who graduated from a Canadian institution

The streams will remain open until November 5, 2021, or until they have reached their limit. Up to 90,000 new permanent residents will be admitted under these 3 streams.