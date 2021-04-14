Canada tops international ranking of best countries to live

Photo: The Canadian Press

Canada has been ranked the best country in the world, according to a new report.

For the first time, the U.S. News & World Report has placed the Great White North at the top of its annual Best Countries Report.

Canada spent several years in second and third place in the roundup. However, this year it ranked first in both the quality of life and social purpose sub-rankings, "meaning that it is seen as a stable and safe society in which individuals can develop and prosper, and is open, fair and equitable."

The report – formed in partnership with BAV Group, a unit of global marketing communications company VMLY&R, and the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania – is based on a survey that asked more than 17,000 people from four regions to assess perceptions of 78 countries on 76 different metrics.

In addition to an overall ranking, the report includes 25 sub-rankings and “best for” lists including the best countries for women, most powerful countries and best countries for racial equality.

Three new countries – Cambodia, El Savador and Uzbekistan – are included in this year's report.

Report authors mention that Canada adopted a national policy of multiculturalism in 1971, which celebrates diversity. Further, they mention that the North American country "welcomes immigrants" and has "participated in many peacekeeping missions."

The report also highlights Canada's expansive wilderness, which "plays a large role in Canadian identity."

Joni Mitchell, Avril Lavigne and Drake are mentioned as "just a few" of Canada's influential musicians.

Canada is also lauded as a "high-tech industrial society with a high standard of living" and ranks third globally for "proven oil reserves."

The Top 10 Countries in the World