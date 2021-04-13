Right to healthy environment included in proposed changes to CEPA

Photo: The Canadian Press Minister of Environment and Climate Change Jonathan Wilkinson.

Environment and Climate Change Minster Jonathan Wilkinson says new legislation aims to give Canadians the right to live in a healthy environment.

The proposed amendment is included in a new bill introduced in the House of Commons today, C-28, which would strengthen The Canadian Environmental Protection Act.

The minister says the environmental law hasn't been updated in decades.

A previous review of the legislation made 87 recommendations, 35 of which were included in the bill, including recognizing the right to a healthy environment.

Wilkinson says this is not a symbolic move, but ensures the government will focus on protecting vulnerable populations, like pregnant women and Indigenous peoples.

He says the bill focuses on stronger chemical management and mandatory labelling.