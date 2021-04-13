Latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Tuesday, April 13

Photo: The Canadian Press

The latest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada as of Tuesday April 13, 2021.

Canada: 1,071,016 confirmed cases (75,135 active, 972,525 resolved, 23,356 deaths).*The total case count includes 13 confirmed cases among repatriated travellers.

There were 8,541 new cases Monday. The rate of active cases is 197.7 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 56,643 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 8,092.

There were 27 new reported deaths Monday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 238 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 34. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.09 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 61.45 per 100,000 people.

There have been 29,142,269 tests completed.

Newfoundland and Labrador: 1,030 confirmed cases (14 active, 1,010 resolved, six deaths).

There was one new case Monday. The rate of active cases is 2.68 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been 10 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is one.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 1.15 per 100,000 people.

There have been 227,630 tests completed.

Prince Edward Island: 165 confirmed cases (seven active, 158 resolved, zero deaths).

There were three new cases Monday. The rate of active cases is 4.39 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of five new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is one.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.

There have been 131,038 tests completed.

Nova Scotia: 1,775 confirmed cases (46 active, 1,663 resolved, 66 deaths).

There were seven new cases Monday. The rate of active cases is 4.7 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 34 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is five.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 6.74 per 100,000 people.

There have been 450,876 tests completed.

New Brunswick: 1,732 confirmed cases (146 active, 1,553 resolved, 33 deaths).

There were 10 new cases Monday. The rate of active cases is 18.68 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 70 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 10.

There were zero new reported deaths Monday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of three new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is zero. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.05 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 4.22 per 100,000 people.

There have been 276,498 tests completed.

Quebec: 327,982 confirmed cases (12,971 active, 304,267 resolved, 10,744 deaths).

There were 1,599 new cases Monday. The rate of active cases is 151.27 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 10,618 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 1,517.

There were two new reported deaths Monday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 47 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is seven. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.08 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 125.3 per 100,000 people.

There have been 7,569,518 tests completed.

Ontario: 391,009 confirmed cases (34,758 active, 348,684 resolved, 7,567 deaths).

There were 4,401 new cases Monday. The rate of active cases is 235.9 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 26,472 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 3,782.

There were 15 new reported deaths Monday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 117 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 17. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.11 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 51.36 per 100,000 people.

There have been 12,997,225 tests completed.

Manitoba: 35,327 confirmed cases (1,370 active, 33,008 resolved, 949 deaths).

There were 114 new cases Monday. The rate of active cases is 99.33 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 840 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 120.

There were zero new reported deaths Monday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of nine new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is one. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.09 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 68.8 per 100,000 people.

There have been 613,301 tests completed.

Saskatchewan: 36,604 confirmed cases (2,549 active, 33,600 resolved, 455 deaths).

There were 300 new cases Monday. The rate of active cases is 216.26 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 1,841 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 263.

There was one new reported death Monday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 15 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is two. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.18 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 38.6 per 100,000 people.

There have been 702,751 tests completed.

Alberta: 162,038 confirmed cases (14,849 active, 145,171 resolved, 2,018 deaths).

There were 1,136 new cases Monday. The rate of active cases is 335.81 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 8,844 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 1,263.

There were five new reported deaths Monday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 20 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is three. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.06 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 45.64 per 100,000 people.

There have been 3,839,114 tests completed.

British Columbia: 112,829 confirmed cases (8,424 active, 102,892 resolved, 1,513 deaths).

There were 970 new cases Monday. The rate of active cases is 163.65 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 7,909 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 1,130.

There were four new reported deaths Monday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 27 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is four. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.07 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 29.39 per 100,000 people.

There have been 2,298,860 tests completed.

Yukon: 74 confirmed cases (zero active, 73 resolved, one deaths).

There were zero new cases Monday. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of zero new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 2.38 per 100,000 people.

There have been 8,680 tests completed.

Northwest Territories: 43 confirmed cases (one active, 42 resolved, zero deaths).

There were zero new cases Monday. The rate of active cases is 2.21 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of zero new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.

There have been 16,662 tests completed.

Nunavut: 395 confirmed cases (zero active, 391 resolved, four deaths).

There were zero new cases Monday. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of zero new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 10.16 per 100,000 people.

There have been 10,040 tests completed.