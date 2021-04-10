Ontario reports 3,813 new cases of COVID-19, 19 new deaths

Photo: The Canadian Press Travellers are directed to take a mandatory COVID-19 test after arriving on a international flight at Pearson International Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.

Ontario is reporting 3,813 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday and 19 additional deaths associated with the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 973 new cases in Toronto, 669 in Peel Region, and 442 in York Region.

She also says there are 289 new cases in Ottawa and 281 in Durham Region east of Toronto.

There are currently 1,524 patients in Ontario hospitals due to COVID-19, with 585 in intensive care and 384 on a ventilator.

Those figures come hours after the province issued a pair of emergency orders intended to address a major influx of COVID-19 patients requiring hospital care.

They include a directive allowing hospitals to transfer patients to other facilities without their consent, as well as one granting the province power to redeploy dozens of workers from home-care organizations and Ontario Health - the body that oversees the health system - to hospitals during a surge.

Hospitals will also begin scaling back elective surgeries as of Monday as they try to keep pace with COVID-19-related demands.

Ontario says 104,783 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the province since Friday's report.

It's the fourth straight day more than 100,000 vaccines have been given out in the province.

A total of 3,044,949 vaccine doses have been administered in Ontario so far.

More than 61,400 tests were completed since the last report.