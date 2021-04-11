RCMP contest to name new foals is online again this year

Photo: RCMP

If you're under the age of 14 and consider yourself a master when it comes to picking names or nicknames, the RCMP has just the contest for you.

Canada's national police force again has new foals to name this year and they need your help coming up with the best handles.

The new foals were born at the RCMP breeding farm in Pakenham, Ontario, and could one day become Musical Ride horses.

"We're asking for your help in naming up to 12 of these adorable foals. Wouldn't it be cool if one of the foals you name is part of the world-famous Musical Ride someday," asks the post on the RCMP website.

The contest started on April 1st, and you can submit your entries online.

In order to qualify for the contest, you must:

be 14 years of age or younger, or at least 18 years of age if submitting on behalf of your class

submit a name that begins with the letter T

submit only one entry

live in Canada

enter by no later than April 30, 2021 at 11:59 pm EST

Winning names will be chosen by the RCMP Musical Ride and Heritage Branch. Up to 12 winners, including one classroom entry, will be selected from across Canada.

Contest winners will be announced between May and June, along with the winning names, on the RCMP's social media and websites.