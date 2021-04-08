Montreal police arrest suspect after woman of Asian origin threatened on city's metro

Photo: The Canadian Press The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

A 44-year-old man arrested for allegedly uttering death threats to a woman of Asian origin on Montreal's subway system is due back in court April 14, police said Thursday.

The victim, a 29-year-old woman, was in a metro car on March 27 when the suspect allegedly approached her. The suspect, who was arrested April 3, allegedly tried to intimidate her, insulted her and made racist remarks, police said.

Police said the victim filmed the incident on her cellphone, which they said angered the suspect, who then gestured like he was pointing a gun and made the sound of a gunshot.

Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant said in an interview Thursday the suspect appeared in court April 4 and faces charges of criminal harassment and uttering threats. The suspect remains detained, Brabant said, adding that he is due in court April 14.

Police said investigators from the hate crimes unit worked with members of the Asian community to identify the victim, adding that with her help, the suspect was identified and arrested.

Brabant said police have reason to believe the suspect may have committed similar acts toward other people of Asian origin and to people of other ethnicities. Police are asking anyone who believes they may have been a victim of the suspect to come forward.