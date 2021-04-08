US issues 'very high' warning against travel to Canada

Photo: The Canadian Press

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a warning against all travel to Canada due to the '"current situation" in the country.

The United States CDC issued a Level 4 or "very high" warning against all travel to Canada, stating: "Because of the current situation in Canada even fully vaccinated travellers may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants."

If they must travel to Canada, U.S. residents are advised to "get fully vaccinated before travel." Further, all travellers are instructed to wear a mask, stay six feet from others, avoid crowds, and wash their hands.

The advisory also notes that there is a "very high level of COVID-19 in Canada."

Travel Health Notices in the United States

The United States CDC uses Travel Health Notices to alert travellers and other audiences to health threats around the world and advise on how to protect themselves.

The 4-level system categorizes destinations, including international destinations and United States Territories, into the following levels:

Level 4: Very high level of COVID-19. Travellers should avoid all travel to these destinations.

Level 3: High level of COVID-19. Travellers should avoid all nonessential travel to these destinations.

Level 2: Moderate level of COVID-19. Travellers at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19 should avoid all nonessential travel to these destinations.

Level 1: Low level of COVID-19. All travellers should wear a mask, stay at least 6 feet/2 meters from people who are not from your travel group, avoid crowds, wash their hands often or use hand sanitizer, and watch their health for signs of illness.

The CDC uses COVID-19 data reported by the World Health Organization and other official sources to make determinations about THN levels. If a destination does not provide data, their THN level is designated as “unknown” and travellers are advised to follow THN Level 4 recommendations.