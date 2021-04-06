Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi announces he won't run for re-election this fall

Photo: The Canadian Press Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi speaks after receiving an award from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during the Public Policy Testimonial Dinner in Toronto on Thursday, April 20, 2017. Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi say he won't be running in the municipal election in the fall. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi says he won't be running in the municipal election in the fall.

Nenshi became the first Muslim mayor of a big Canadian city when he was elected in October 2010.

The 49-year-old, who has a master's degree from Harvard University, has served as mayor of Calgary for three terms.

He made the announcement on Twitter, saying that leading the city was the honour of his life.

It wasn't immediately clear why he is not seeking re-election.

Before entering politics, Nenshi was a business professor at Mount Royal University and a former McKinsey & Company consultant.