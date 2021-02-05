Prime Minister Trudeau addresses Canadians from Ottawa

YouTube CPAC

UPDATE 9:26 a.m.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada is supposed to get its 20 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from AstraZeneca before the end of June.

Health Canada is expected to approve the AstraZeneca vaccine for use in Canada next week and Trudeau says he believes the 20 million doses Canada pre-ordered from the company will be delivered before Canada Day.

Those doses would double the number of Canadians who could be vaccinated in the spring, from 10 million with existing vaccines to 20 million with those and AstraZeneca's vaccine.

UPDATE 8:43 a.m.

Prime Minister Trudeau started his live address to Canadians on Friday that he understands there is a great deal of anxiety around vaccines but he took the opportunity to reassure Canadians that Pfizer and Moderna will meet their contractual obligations of 6-million doses by end of March.

ORIGINAL 8:30 a.m.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addresses Canadians from outside his home in Ottawa on the federal government's response to the ongoing COVID-19 (coronavirus disease) pandemic.