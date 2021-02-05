The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Friday, Feb. 5

Photo: The Canadian Press

The latest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada as of Friday, Feb. 5, 2021.

_ Canada: 793,734 confirmed cases (47,714 active, 725,507 resolved, 20,513 deaths).The total case count includes 13 confirmed cases among repatriated travellers.

There were 4,083 new cases Thursday. The rate of active cases is 125.55 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 27,631 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 3,947.

There were 158 new reported deaths Thursday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 849 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 121. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.32 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 53.97 per 100,000 people.

There have been zero tests completed.

_ Newfoundland and Labrador: 411 confirmed cases (17 active, 390 resolved, four deaths).

There was one new case Thursday. The rate of active cases is 3.26 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there has been seven new case. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is one.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 0.77 per 100,000 people.

There have been zero tests completed.

_ Prince Edward Island: 113 confirmed cases (three active, 110 resolved, zero deaths).

There were zero new cases Thursday. The rate of active cases is 1.88 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of two new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.

There have been zero tests completed.

_ Nova Scotia: 1,584 confirmed cases (10 active, 1,509 resolved, 65 deaths).

There was one new case Thursday. The rate of active cases is 1.02 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there has been eight new case. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is one.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 6.64 per 100,000 people.

There have been zero tests completed.

_ New Brunswick: 1,318 confirmed cases (257 active, 1,043 resolved, 18 deaths).

There were 16 new cases Thursday. The rate of active cases is 32.89 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 116 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 17.

There were zero new reported deaths Thursday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of two new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is zero. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.04 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 2.3 per 100,000 people.

There have been zero tests completed.

_ Quebec: 266,672 confirmed cases (12,962 active, 243,769 resolved, 9,941 deaths).

There were 1,093 new cases Thursday. The rate of active cases is 151.17 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 7,974 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 1,139.

There were 42 new reported deaths Thursday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 274 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 39. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.46 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 115.94 per 100,000 people.

There have been zero tests completed.

_ Ontario: 273,660 confirmed cases (16,330 active, 250,937 resolved, 6,393 deaths).

There were 1,563 new cases Thursday. The rate of active cases is 110.83 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 11,197 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 1,600.

There were 88 new reported deaths Thursday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 379 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 54. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.37 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 43.39 per 100,000 people.

There have been zero tests completed.

_ Manitoba: 29,968 confirmed cases (3,340 active, 25,791 resolved, 837 deaths).

There were 110 new cases Thursday. The rate of active cases is 242.16 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 840 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 120.

There were two new reported deaths Thursday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 16 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is two. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.17 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 60.68 per 100,000 people.

There have been zero tests completed.

_ Saskatchewan: 24,680 confirmed cases (2,265 active, 22,086 resolved, 329 deaths).

There were 250 new cases Thursday. The rate of active cases is 192.16 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 1,642 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 235.

There were seven new reported deaths Thursday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 44 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is six. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.53 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 27.91 per 100,000 people.

There have been zero tests completed.

_ Alberta: 125,672 confirmed cases (6,588 active, 117,400 resolved, 1,684 deaths).

There were 582 new cases Thursday. The rate of active cases is 148.99 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 2,851 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 407.

There were 13 new reported deaths Thursday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 78 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 11. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.25 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 38.08 per 100,000 people.

There have been zero tests completed.

_ British Columbia: 69,245 confirmed cases (5,927 active, 62,078 resolved, 1,240 deaths).

There were 465 new cases Thursday. The rate of active cases is 115.14 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 2,980 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 426.

There were six new reported deaths Thursday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 56 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is eight. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.16 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 24.09 per 100,000 people.

There have been zero tests completed.

_ Yukon: 70 confirmed cases (zero active, 69 resolved, one deaths).

There were zero new cases Thursday. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of zero new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 2.38 per 100,000 people.

There have been zero tests completed.

_ Northwest Territories: 32 confirmed cases (one active, 31 resolved, zero deaths).

There were zero new cases Thursday. The rate of active cases is 2.21 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of one new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.

There have been zero tests completed.

_ Nunavut: 296 confirmed cases (14 active, 281 resolved, one deaths).

There were two new cases Thursday. The rate of active cases is 35.58 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 13 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is two.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 2.54 per 100,000 people.

There have been zero tests completed.