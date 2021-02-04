National job cuts made by Bell Media have hit TSN Sports

Photo: TSN

National job cuts made by Bell Media have hit the sporting world.

Dan O'Toole announced his departure form The Sports Network on Thursday.

"Had I known last night was my final show, I would have tried a little harder. Ahhhh, who am I kidding. I probably wouldn't have," he wrote on Twitter.

"It was a wild ride. If you got our show, then you laughed along with us. Thank you! Peace and love and let's raise a glass together once Covid is over."

He worked with Jay Onrait on SC with Jay and Dan most recently along with co-hosting the Jay and Dan Podcast. The duo returned to TSN back in 2017 after a four year stint with Fox Sports 1 in California.

O'Toole even changed his Twitter handle from @tsnotoole to @notontvotoole. The SC with Jay and Dan Twitter account now is set at Jay on SC, eluding to a solo show for Onrait.

Natasha Staniszewski has also been linked to the lay-offs at TSN. She worked on SportCentre since 2011.