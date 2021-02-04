Despite massive pre-orders, Canada's vaccine program is lagging globally

Photo: The Canadian Press

Prior to the approval of any COVID-19 vaccines Canada was heralded internationally, and by the federal government, as a global leader in obtaining vaccine preorders for the numerous immunizations in development.

The country led the world in in November terms of secured doses per capita.

But now that the rubber has met the road and vaccine programs ramp up around the world, Canada is quickly falling behind.

Data compiled by Bloomberg News shows Canada’s rate of doses administered per 100 people, 2.66, is ranked 33rd globally. That is well behind the 6th-place United States, which has been vaccinating 1.3 million people a day and has now reached 10.65 doses per 100 people.

B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said this week the province's vaccination program has been in a “bit of a pause” due to delays in getting shipments federally.

On Thursday, Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin, the vice-president of logistics and operations at the Public Health Agency of Canada, revealed that a Moderna shipment that arrived in the country today was just 180,000 doses rather than the expected 230,000.

Fortin added Moderna is facing growing demand for its vaccine and global challenges for production.

Despite the ongoing shortages, he said there is no reason to doubt Moderna will meet its commitment of delivering 2 million doses by the end of March.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said last Friday he’s been assured Moderna deliveries will resume normally after the latest delay, but those assurances now seem unlikely to come to fruition.

Canada is also facing vaccine rollout issues from Pfizer Inc.

No Pfizer shipments arrived in the country last week it is only receiving 82% of the previously expected deliveries for the weeks of February 1 and February 8.

This comes as Pfizer revamps its production facilities in Belgium to expand its manufacturing capacity.

To date, just over 1 million doses have been administered in Canada: 870,000 first doses and 113,000 second doses.

Both the Pfizer and Moderna require two doses.

Meanwhile, the European Union has been floating to idea of imposing export controls on vaccines produced within its member states to ensure supply for EU members is prioritized.

The potential measures would mean countries in which vaccines are manufactured would require approval to ship to non-EU countries.

Trudeau said last week he’s received assurances from European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen that those measures will not affect the delivery of vaccines to Canada.

Fortin said Thursday he does not anticipate potential export controls becoming a problem.

with files from Tyler Orton, Business in Vancouver