Federal government extends ban on cruise ships to 2022

Hopes for the return of cruise ships to BC waters this summer were sunk Thursday when the federal government announced an extended ban of the large vessels until February 2022.

“Temporary prohibitions to cruise vessels and pleasure craft are essential to continue to protect the most vulnerable among our communities and avoid overwhelming our health care systems,” Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra said in a statement. “This is the right and responsible thing to do.”

The Greater Victoria Harbour Authority, which operates the cruise terminal at Ogden Point and earns 70 per cent of its annual revenue from the industry, accepted the extension of the ban, which is prohibiting ships with more than 100 passengers.

“We support the decision by Transport Canada to extend the suspension of cruise in Canada,” the authority said in a statement. “The health and safety of the community, and the efforts made to reduce the spread of COVID-19, remain our top priority. Cruise will resume when it is safe to do so, when border restrictions are removed, and when people may safely enjoy non-essential travel.”

The authority said it lost more than $12.5 million in 2020 after government regulations cancelled the cruise season.

“The impact on our organization has led to a permanent reduction of staff in some departments and a move to essential service only in our operations,” the authority said. “Contracts with many local businesses have also been cut or reduced due to these reductions.”

The statement said further cuts to services are possible and will be reviewed by management.

The harbour authority said the impact of lost revenues will be noticed across its properties, including reduced landscaping and beautification throughout the Inner Harbour. It has already decided not to plant and maintain the large Welcome to Victoria sign on the south side of the Lower Causeway.

Many events deemed safe to operate under provincial health orders will also be cancelled due to the authority’s inability to dedicate staff time or financial support.

The authority said it is also aware the extension of this cruise ban will create “a devastating impact on the dozens of local, small businesses that are involved with cruise in Victoria.”

“Over the past year, businesses that serve the cruise industry adjusted, postponed, and pivoted with the hope that cruise would return in 2021,” the statement said. “This further uncertainty will have a lasting impact on small businesses. We hope that many of these businesses will survive the coming months until the resumption of cruise is permitted.

As of last week, 312 ship calls to Ogden Point were on the cruise calendar for this year, from April to October. But bookings had been dropping quickly as cruise companies re-evaluated operations amid a surge in the spread of COVID-19 virus.

Ottawa also announced a continued ban on pleasure craft as well as passenger vessels carrying more than 12 people in Canadian Arctic waters until Feb. 28, 2022. Pleasure craft used by local Arctic residents will not be affected by the measures.

Ottawa said the ban will allow public health authorities to continue focusing on the most pressing issues, including the vaccine rollout and new COVID-19 variants.

The government also continues to advise Canadian citizens and permanent residents to avoid all travel on cruise ships outside Canada until further notice.

Essential passenger vessels, such as ferries and water taxis, should continue to follow local public health guidance and protocols, and follow mitigation measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and prevent future outbreaks. These could include reducing the number of passengers, ensuring physical distancing, the wearing of masks, and enhanced cleaning and hygiene measures.

Should the COVID-19 pandemic sufficiently improve to allow the resumption of these activities, the Minister of Transport has the ability to rescind the interim orders.

Those who do not comply with the pleasure craft prohibition could be subject to penalties: $5,000 per day for individuals and $25,000 per day for groups or corporations.

The transport minister noted there is no national ban for smaller cruise ships certified to carry 100 or fewer people, but they must follow provincial, territorial, local and regional health authority protocols for timelines and processes around their operations.