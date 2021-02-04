Snowbirds seek exemption to new COVID-19 travel restrictions

Photo: pixabay

The Canadian Snowbirds Association is asking the federal government for exemptions to its new mandatory hotel quarantine policy for returning travellers.

New travel restrictions rolled out this week will require a COVID-19 test upon arrival in Canada and a three-day hotel stay while the test is processed. All costs are being passed onto the travellers, in excess of $2,000.

The Snowbird Association, which speaks for more than 100,000 members, says it is in support of point of entry testing at all airports, but they are “firmly opposed” to the mandatory hotel quarantine. The group says travellers should be able to quarantine in their own homes.

“To force Canadian citizens to pay over $2,000 for three nights of accommodation in a government approved hotel is unreasonable and will be a financial hardship for many,” said association president Karen Huestis, in a letter to the federal transport minister.

The mandatory hotel quarantine has been modelled after successful policies in New Zealand. But in New Zealand, citizens who are returning to the country for longer than 90 days and left prior to the policy was put in place are not charged for their hotel stays.

“If the Government of Canada is unwilling to allow Canadian citizens and residents to quarantine at their homes, the government should at least implement a similar exemption,” Huestis continued.

“The inclusion of an exemption for certain travellers will put Canada’s policy in line with other countries while at the same time deter future travel abroad during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Late last year, the Canadian Snowbird Association said about 70 per cent of the 500,000 Canadians who typically fly south for the winter each year ended up staying home.