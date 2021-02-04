COVID vaccinations cross 1 million mark across Canada

Photo: The Canadian Press

The latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in Canada show the country has surpassed one million doses given for the first time.

According to the federal government, the provinces reported 13,768 new vaccinations administered Wednesday for a total of 1,000,862 doses given.

The provinces have administered doses at a rate of 2,640.847 per 100,000.

There were 2,340 new vaccines delivered to the provinces and territories for a total of 1,157,381 doses delivered so far.

A spokeswoman for Moderna told The Canadian Press the company remains "on track" to meet its contract to supply two million doses of its vaccine by the end of March.

The provinces and territories have used 86.48 per cent of their available vaccine supply.