Candy flavoured Kraft Dinner released for Valentine's Day

Photo: Kraft Dinner / Twitter

Roses are red, violets are blue, Kraft Dinner is now available, in sweet, candy flavour too.

Just when you thought love couldn't get any cheesier, Kraft Dinner released a limited-edition Candy KD for Valentine's Day.

At first, the free box of pink mac and cheese was only available to Americans, but in response to pressure from Canadians, the company they released it here this morning.

"Canada, you’ve sweet-talked us so good we’re making #CandyKD available to everyone. We’ll be dropping batches," says the Twitter account on Monday.

Despite being sold-out twice already they will continue to stock the odd blend for all fans to try.

Last October, the brand released a limited fall flavour, pumpkin spice.

Did you get a chance to try either odd flavour? What was it like? Let us know.