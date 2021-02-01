Ontario man accused of killing Edmonton woman found dead in hotel tub testifies

Photo: The Canadian Press Cindy Gladue's family members lead a rally on Thursday, April 2, 2015, in Edmonton following a court decision in the case of an Ontario trucker charged with killing the Indigenous woman. Bradley Barton, who faces a retrial, is accused of killing Gladue, who was found soaked in blood in an Edmonton hotel bathtub in 2011. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Topher Seguin

An Ontario man accused of killing a woman who was found soaked in blood in an Edmonton hotel bathtub is testifying today at his manslaughter trial.

Bradley Barton, who is 52, has pleaded not guilty in the death of Cindy Gladue.

He has told a jury that he was a long-distance furniture mover and had hauled a load to Edmonton from Idaho in 2011.

The jury previously heard that Barton had been drinking with Gladue the night before the body of the 36-year-old Metis and Cree mother was discovered in a room at the Yellowhead Inn

Barton's lawyer, Dino Bottos, also gave an opening statement today and asked the jury to keep an open mind.

He says all the jury needs to determine is whether Gladue consented to sex and whether Barton foresaw what he was doing could harm the woman.

Medical experts have testified that Gladue suffered from a severe wound to her vagina and bled to death.