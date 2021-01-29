Alberta to ease COVID-19 restrictions on gyms, restaurants, school sports

Photo: The Canadian Press Alberta Premier Jason Kenney speaks at the Rideau Club in Ottawa on March 12, 2020. Kenney says some COVID-19 public health measures will be eased on indoor fitness centres, school sports, and restaurants and bars. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says some COVID-19 public health measures will be eased on indoor fitness centres, school sports, and restaurants and bars.

The changes are to start Feb. 8.

Kenney says hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have dipped below 600 and, while Albertans need to continue to be cautious, some rules can be relaxed.

One-on-one training will be permitted in fitness gyms, dance studios and skating rinks.

People from the same household can dine in restaurants, cafes and pubs, with liquor service ending at 10 p.m. and dining at 11 p.m.

School-related children's sports and activities will be allowed to use off-site facilities.

Kenney says if hospitalizations continue to decrease, further restrictions may be eased.

The next step, if hospitalizations are under 450, would be to change the rules for retail businesses, community halls, hotels, banquet halls and conference centres.