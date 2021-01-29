Judge won't relax Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou's bail conditions

Photo: The Canadian Press A member of a security detail looks on as Chief Financial Officer of Huawei, Meng Wanzhou leaves her home in Vancouver, to go to British Columbia’s Supreme Court, Friday, January 29, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A British Columbia Supreme Court judge has refused to ease Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou's bail conditions, saying the current restrictions are the minimum required to ensure she does not flee Canada.

Justice William Ehrcke dismissed Meng's application for changes to her bail conditions, which would have allowed her to leave her Vancouver home outside the hours of her overnight curfew without the presence of security.

Meng's husband testified earlier this month that she has underlying health conditions and he believes she's at increased risk of contracting COVID-19 because of her proximity to members of her private security detail whenever she leaves home.

However, Ehrcke says that Meng does not need to leave home except for court appearances, she doesn't live a great distance from the Vancouver courthouse and her security detail always wear masks.

Meng is wanted in the United States on fraud charges based on allegations both she and the company deny. Her lawyers argue she has been subjected to abuse of process and should be freed.

