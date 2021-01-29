Trudeau announces suspended flights to Caribbean, Mexico

Photo: The Canadian Press

Canada's main airlines are suspending service to popular sun destinations, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Friday.

Air Canada, WestJet, Sunwing, and Air Transat will suspend service to all Caribbean destinations and Mexico starting Sunday until April 30, and starting next week, all international passenger flights must land at only four airports – in Vancouver, Toronto, Calgary, and Montreal.

Airlines will be making arrangements with customers who currently on a trip in these regions to organize their return flights, Trudeau said.

Restricting international travel is important as more infectious variants of COVID-19 spread around the globe, Trudeau noted.

"With the challenges we currently face with COVID-19, both here at home and abroad, we all agree that now is just not the time to be flying," he said Friday.

"By putting in place these tough measures now, we can look forward to a better time when we can all plan those vacations."

In the coming weeks, non-essential travelers will also have to show a negative test before entry at the land border with the United States.

A mandatory hotel quarantine and airport testing for incoming travellers was also announced Friday.