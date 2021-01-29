Vancouver falls from No. 1 on sexy city list to No. 16

Photo: Getty Images

Vancouver has been ranked one of the sexiest cities in Canada – albeit it's not as "sexy" as in years past.

While it still landed in the top 20, Vancouver is no longer the sexiest city in the country, according to PinkCherry, an online adult store.

B.C.'s largest city has fallen from the number one spot to 16th.

PinkCherry says "people in Calgary were focused on couples' gifts for playtime together, but people in Winnipeg seemed more interested in self-pleasure. Even more noteworthy? People in Halifax seemed to like their sex swings!" the company says.

The authors note that pandemic lockdown measures have encouraged people to dream "of ways to keep things hot and heavy at home."

"People have been focused on their overall wellbeing, and sexual health and wellness plays a large role in that," says CEO Daniel Freedman.

Calgary landed in the number one spot, while Surrey was B.C.'s highest-ranking sexy city. Edmonton followed in third, with Ottawa landing in fourth. Winnipeg rounded out the sexiest top five.

Canada Top 20 List