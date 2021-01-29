Professor who died in 2019 still teaching in video lectures at Concordia University

Photo: Concordia University

Concordia University says it has modified information provided to students in an art history course after one student said he was surprised to discover the professor delivering the video lectures had died in 2019.

Aaron Ansuini, a student at the Montreal university, wrote in a series of recent posts on Twitter that he enjoyed the lectures by Francois-Marc Gagnon, who he assumed was the professor of his online art history class.

Ansuini wrote that he searched for Gagnon's email address in order to ask the professor a question but instead found an obituary.

While Ansuini described the course as "great" and praised Gagnon's lectures, he wrote that he was sad that he couldn't thank the professor for making the material "engaging and accessible" or ask him questions.

University spokeswoman Vannina Maestracci says that the course listing as well as communications with students made it clear that the course — which had been taught by Gagnon — now had a different instructor.

That instructor and two teaching assistants "are the ones interacting with students and grading assessments," she wrote.

"We, of course, regret that this student felt they had not been clearly informed and have updated Dr. Gagnon’s biography in the course information provided to registered students," she wrote in an email.

Maestracci says the video lectures are used as a "teaching tool," comparing them to the textbooks used in other classes.