A homeless cat and dog, 'buddies for life' will be adopted out together

Photo: Saving Grace Animal Society Spike and Max, lifelong friends will be adopted out together

A dynamic duo have touched the hearts of people far and wide.

Meet Spike and Max. Spike is a blind eight-year-old dog and Max is an eight-year-old cat. The pair were rescued and brought to the Saving Grace Animal Society in Alix, Alta., this past Monday. The unlikely pair are reportedly best buddies, but due to circumstances beyond their control, they became homeless.

"While we were out delivering supplies to assist folks during the cold snap, we had this duo surrendered into our care," said post on the Saving Grace Animal Society Facebook page.

Steve Ronneberg says Spike had to have his eyes removed on Wednesday, but that he is expected to make a full recovery.

"I have an older dog with health issues and he does quite well," Ronnenberg says.

The animal shelter is taking care of both and they are making sure they will be adopted out together because, "they have been together their whole lives."

As you might expect Spike has some difficulty getting around but he always seems to find Max, "Spike loves him some Max," says Ronnenberg.

Max can be slightly more reserved than Max, but the shelter says the pair have become inseparable and rely on each other.

"We get them together in the shelter as much as we can and you can really tell how much they care about each other."

Ronnenberg says calls have been pouring in since the pair's story hit social media and they have received calls from far and wide.

"Many are offering to adopt the pair, but honestly, people are just reaching out because these two touched their hearts."