164292
161752
Canada  

Feds unveil more funding for farmers hurt by free trade deals

More funding for farmers

The Canadian Press - | Story: 317725

Canadian egg and poultry farmers who've lost domestic market share due to two recent free trade agreements will have access to $691 million in federal cash.

Agriculture Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau announced the long-awaited funds Saturday in a virtual news conference.

The money follows a previously announced $1.75 billion for the dairy sector linked to free trade deals with Europe and countries on the Pacific Rim.

Those funds were to flow over eight years, and the first $345 million payment was sent out last year.

But on Saturday Bibeau announced a schedule for the remaining payments that will see the money allocated over three years.

The dairy, poultry and egg industries in Canada are regulated to ensure a steady income for farmers in that sector, but Canada's foreign trade partners argue the system is protectionist.

That made the trio of industries a sticking point in three separate trade deals Canada has concluded in recent years — CETA, the Comprehensive and Trans Pacific Partnership Agreement (CPTPP) and the Canada — United States — Mexico Trade Agreement (CUSMA).

Trading partners wanted more Canadian access for their products, which Canadian suppliers said would result in massive hits to their bottom line.

The Liberals' March 2019 budget had in turn allocated up to $3.9 billion in compensation for the trade concessions made on supply management.

The funds announced by Bibeau Saturday are linked only to CETA and the CPTPP.

She said the government remains committed to providing full compensation for the CUSMA as well.

Bibeau said the most recently announced funds for dairy farmers amount to an average farm of 80 cows receiving a direct payment of $38,000 in the first year.

The money for egg and poultry farmers will go into 10-year programs, with the details still being hammered out, Bibeau said.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Canada News

Canada
162393
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
166052
161329
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
161329


Very Canadian

Galleries
Welcome to Canada.
Chalk vandal
Must Watch
Little girl tries to convince her dad that she didn’t draw...
Small dog plays with even smaller dog
Must Watch
That dog is tiny!
Saved by the Bell star Dustin Diamond excluded from reboot for financial reasons
Showbiz
Financial reasons prevented Dustin Diamond from being part of the...
Ball in the house
Must Watch
A direct hit on dad.



158861
162894