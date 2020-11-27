165362
164989
Canada  

PMOops: Trudeau's office releases account of him scolding O'Toole before he does it

Trudeau jumps gun on spin

The Canadian Press - | Story: 317655

A spokesman for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his office accidentally sent out an account of a phone call with Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole that hadn't happened yet.

The premature account of the call today says Trudeau chided O'Toole about Conservative MPs downplaying the deaths of Albertans and comparing the novel coronavirus to the flu.

Alberta MP Rachael Harder shared a newspaper column on her Facebook page this week that pointed out provincial statistics saying that just 10 of 369 Albertans who had died of COVID-19 as of mid-November were otherwise healthy, and Ontario MP Dean Allison described COVID-19 as "influenza" in a talk-radio interview.

O'Toole, meanwhile, went into the conversation with Trudeau with proposals for how Canada could improve its relationship with the United States under president-elect Joe Biden.

In a letter to Trudeau, the Tory leader says responding to the COVID-19 pandemic must be the first priority, including ensuring a continent-wide response to vaccine supply, the production of personal protective equipment and managing the border.

O'Toole says after that must come dealing with the threat posed by China, and Canada should seek to join an existing dialogue among the U.S., Australia, India and Japan to oppose Chinese military expansionism.

The letter also talks about the Keystone XL pipeline, a project that outgoing President Donald Trump approved but Biden opposes. O'Toole says it must be made clear to Biden the project is important to Canada's view of the bilateral relationship with the U.S.

The letter also cites a need for a collective effort on combating climate change, and a call to modernize the binational defence agreement known as Norad, which would include having Canada join the ballistic missile defence program.

A copy of O'Toole's letter to Trudeau was obtained by The Canadian Press.

"This period of transition to the incoming Biden administration represents a unique opportunity to advance Canada's interests and values on the world stage," O'Toole writes in the letter.

"It is my sincere hope the Canadian and U.S. governments can work together for the mutual benefit of both our peoples who have endured so much this past year."

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Canada News

Canada
163280
162393
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
160189
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
161329


TGIF Gifs- November 27, 2020

Galleries
Moving pics to make your Friday way better.
TGIF Gifs- November 27, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Cockatiel sings Addam’s Family theme song
Must Watch
After listening to his owner sing the Addam’s Family Theme...
Michael J. Fox credits pets for helping him through Parkinson’s battle
Showbiz
Michael J. Fox finds having a pet helps him "open up"
Raccoon in fridge
Must Watch
Raccoon in his natural habitat.



162739
162271