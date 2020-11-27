164292
Canada  

News media lobby group asks MPs for rules to get compensation from Google, Facebook

Newspapers lobby MPs

The Canadian Press - | Story: 317643

A lobby group for Canada's newspapers and magazines is asking MPs to enact new rules to let its members negotiate compensation from social-media giants that post their content.

News Media Canada wants the government to let the industry collectively negotiate with the likes of Google and Facebook.

The group's CEO, John Hinds, says federal rules in that regard would negate the need for any new taxes or spending programs.

The group is making the argument today in front of the House of Commons heritage committee as part of a study of the challenges the pandemic has created for media groups and others.

Hinds notes some newspapers closed permanently because of the pandemic as advertising revenue plunged.

He adds that the future is grim for many of his member organizations without federal help.

