165362
162271
Canada  

Liberals face pressure for concrete ideas, economic plan in spending update

Pressure mounts for plan

The Canadian Press - | Story: 317618

The federal Liberals are being warned that they need to provide a detailed plan on navigating the health and economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic in a key spending document next week.

Business and labour groups say the government must outline concrete proposals to manage COVID-19 in the short term, but also outline more long-term steps for recovery.

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is to table the fall economic statement on Monday, giving a full accounting of pandemic spending so far and possibly laying out new programs and plans.

The update will also provide a view of the depth of this year's deficit, which in July was forecast at a historic $343.2 billion.

A report this morning from RBC forecasts the update will show a deficit of close to $370 billion, plus economic stimulus plans that take next year's deficit to at least $90 billion.

Should the Liberals make some aid permanent, the cost to finance it could lead to tax increases that a report from the C.D. Howe Institute today suggests could include a two-point increase in the GST.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Canada News

Canada
164936
162393
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
163280
160189
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
165411


Britney Spears assures fans it’s ‘okay not to be perfect’ in uplifting Thanksgiving message

Showbiz
Britney Spears shared an uplifting message with fans on Instagram in honor of America's Thanksgiving holiday. The Hold It...
The biggest thrill when you’re a kid
Must Watch
Honk your horn!
Don’t worry, nobody saw it!
Must Watch
Little girl pretends to strike a pose after falling.
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Friday morning awesomeness.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose



164318
162894