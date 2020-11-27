Survey finds 80% of Canadians plan to travel in 2021

Photo: YVR

While many people have completely written off the possibility of travel anytime soon due to the coronavirus pandemic, a new survey finds a huge majority of Canadians plan to travel in 2021.

According to a recent survey conducted by the Travel Health Insurance Association of Canada, a whopping 80 per cent of Canadians plan to travel in 2021 – but most do not plan to cross borders anytime soon.

The survey of 1,000 Canadians revealed that 53 per cent of Canadians will only begin making cross-border travel plans when a COVID-19 vaccine is available.

Without a vaccine, 74 per cent of respondents say they "want carriers, from airlines to trains, to block off seating or operate below maximum capacity to allow for physical distancing before they feel comfortable booking any travel."

Canadians also want to feel assured by their travel health insurance providers that they and their travel partners will be taken care of while on the road if they contract COVID-19. The majority, or 62 per cent of respondents, feel this way.

“The travel health insurance industry evolved dramatically at the pandemic’s outset when March Break travel was interrupted. Support centres became the only resource for travellers scrambling to return,” says Will McAleer, THIA’s executive director.

“The travel insurance industry is responding to consumers’ needs for assurances and a growing number of our members are offering specialized COVID-19 coverage, either within or as a rider to their policies. Many companies are waiting for the Canadian government to reduce the level three travel advisory before offering new insurance products.”

Twenty-nine per cent of survey respondents are willing to travel outside of Canada, but their biggest concern with travelling outside of Canada includes questions around returning safely.

Of those who said they plan to travel in 2021, 25 per cent said they would answer untruthfully to COVID-19 screening questions in order to board their flight home.

Currently, the Government of Canada warns against travel outside of the country.

B.C. has also tightened up restrictions on travel, although flights in and out of the province are still permitted. Also, you'll have to quarantine for 14 days on your return home.