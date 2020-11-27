165362
Canada  

Ice-dancers Moir and Virtue among 114 Order of Canada inductees

Highest honour awarded

The Canadian Press - | Story: 317592

Champion ice-dancers Scott Moir and Tessa Virtue are among 114 athletes, artists, scholars and community leaders named to the Order of Canada today.

Gov. Gen. Julie Payette's office announced the new honourees this morning.

Others in the group include Indigenous writer Thomas King, winemaker John Peller, dancer and choreographer Elizabeth Langley, geriatrician Roger Wong, Cree elder Doreen Spence and ex-politicians Bill Graham and Allan Rock.

Moir and Virtue catapulted to national stardom with their gold-medal performances at the Winter Olympics in 2018.

They're being honoured for their athletic excellence and for inspiring a new generation of figure skaters.

The Order of Canada is one of the country's highest civilian honours.

