The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Friday, Nov. 27

Photo: The Canadian Press

The latest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada as of Nov. 27, 2020:

There are 353,100 confirmed cases in Canada.

_ Quebec: 136,894 confirmed (including 6,947 deaths, 118,491 resolved)

_ Ontario: 109,361 confirmed (including 3,575 deaths, 92,915 resolved)

_ Alberta: 51,878 confirmed (including 510 deaths, 37,316 resolved)

_ British Columbia: 29,973 confirmed (including 384 deaths, 19,998 resolved)

_ Manitoba: 15,288 confirmed (including 266 deaths, 6,177 resolved)

_ Saskatchewan: 7,362 confirmed (including 40 deaths, 4,176 resolved)

_ Nova Scotia: 1,257 confirmed (including 65 deaths, 1,078 resolved)

_ New Brunswick: 465 confirmed (including 7 deaths, 353 resolved)

_ Newfoundland and Labrador: 327 confirmed (including 4 deaths, 295 resolved)

_ Nunavut: 155 confirmed (including 5 resolved)

_ Prince Edward Island: 70 confirmed (including 68 resolved)

_ Yukon: 42 confirmed (including 1 death, 29 resolved)

_ Northwest Territories: 15 confirmed (including 15 resolved)

_ Repatriated Canadians: 13 confirmed (including 13 resolved)

_ Total: 353,100 (0 presumptive, 353,100 confirmed including 11,799 deaths, 280,929 resolved)