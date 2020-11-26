165955
Half of Ontario hospitals in poor state of repair

A new report finds that almost half of Ontario's hospitals are in a poor state of repair.

That's far worse than the situation involving roads, bridges and other infrastructure.

The Financial Accountability Office estimates the province owns infrastructure worth about a quarter of a trillion dollars.

Overall, it says about one third is in poor repair.

Remedying the situation won't come cheap.

The accountability office pegs the cost at $64.5 billion over the next 10 years.

