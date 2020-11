The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Thursday, Nov. 26

Photo: The Canadian Press

The latest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada as of Nov. 26, 2020:

There are 347,465 confirmed cases in Canada.

_ Quebec: 135,430 confirmed (including 6,915 deaths, 117,551 resolved)

_ Ontario: 107,883 confirmed (including 3,554 deaths, 91,550 resolved)

_ Alberta: 50,801 confirmed (including 500 deaths, 36,582 resolved)

_ British Columbia: 29,086 confirmed (including 371 deaths, 19,814 resolved)

_ Manitoba: 14,907 confirmed (including 256 deaths, 5,893 resolved)

_ Saskatchewan: 7,047 confirmed (including 37 deaths, 3,998 resolved)

_ Nova Scotia: 1,243 confirmed (including 65 deaths, 1,076 resolved)

_ New Brunswick: 453 confirmed (including 7 deaths, 352 resolved)

_ Newfoundland and Labrador: 324 confirmed (including 4 deaths, 295 resolved)

_ Nunavut: 155 confirmed (including 2 resolved)

_ Prince Edward Island: 70 confirmed (including 68 resolved)

_ Yukon: 38 confirmed (including 1 death, 24 resolved)

_ Northwest Territories: 15 confirmed (including 15 resolved)

_ Repatriated Canadians: 13 confirmed (including 13 resolved)

_ Total: 347,465 (0 presumptive, 347,465 confirmed including 11,710 deaths, 277,233 resolved)