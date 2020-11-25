Here's how Canada Post is preparing for Christmas rush this year

Photo: Adrian Lam/Times Colonist

Sending a parcel will now require more than just correct postage and an accurate address, as Canada Post has implemented a mandatory mask policy at all of its facilities across Canada.

Anyone lining up to buy stamps, send cards and parcels this holiday season, as well as all employees, will be required to wear a mask or face covering while maintaining physical-­distance practices.

The new rule comes into effect just as the post office faces its busiest time of year.

Spokesman Jon Hamilton said Canada Post is anticipating “a huge increase in volumes after this weekend with Black Friday and Cyber Monday and it will continue through to Christmas.”

'Significant parcel volumes' this year

Hamilton said they have already seen volume pick up over the past few weeks after Canada Post reminded people to shop and send gifts early as many people will be shopping online due to the pandemic and there will be plenty of post and courier traffic.

“We are expecting significant parcel volumes this holiday season as Canadians embrace shopping from their computer or phone. Shopping early will help provide peace of mind to the shopper while helping retailers and Canada Post to deliver,” he said.

“At this time, while parcel volumes are heavy, items are moving well through the system and without delays,” Hamilton said. “Our peak season plans are in place and we are regularly monitoring the situation — everything from equipment to incoming shipments — as well as keeping a close eye on the weather.”

Canada Post has already enacted its 2020 peak-season plan, which includes scaling up operations and working with its major customers.

The plan includes adding more than 4,000 temporary seasonal employees, increasing the fleet by more than 1,000 vehicles, delivering on weekends in some communities, and extending hours at some post offices.

When should you get your cards and packages out?

Canada Post has also posted its holiday guidelines for posting cards and parcels to ensure delivery by Christmas.

For cards sent locally or regionally, Canada Post recommends getting them in the mail by Dec. 21 and Dec. 18 for those being sent nationally. Parcels sent nationally should be in the mail between Dec. 9-16, regionally between Dec. 15-17 and locally by Dec. 18.