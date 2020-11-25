Canada most desirable place to move to, according to Google search data

Photo: Destination BC

The Great White North is the world's most desirable place to live, according to new Google search data on where people most want to relocate to.

Financial services provider Remitly conducted the research using Google search data to discover where each country wants to move to the most.

Canada is the number one location people are looking to relocate to, topping the wish-lists of 30 countries.

Remitly writes that Canada is known for its "friendly locals, beautiful scenery and well-paid job prospects" and notes that it proved a clear favourite for countries around the world from Qatar to Seychelles to the United Kingdom.

"Featuring prominently in the Global Peace Index as one of the safest places to live, and boasting low unemployment rates alongside a high amount of immigration options, it’s arguably no surprise that Canada is head and shoulders above the rest of the world," adds Remitly.

Canada also takes the U.K.’s top spot above Australia, which is "another popular country for British immigrants," as well as Japan, "which ranked as the second most searched relocation destination overall." In total, 13 countries want to move to Japan the most.

Globally, Spain followed as the third most popular country for people looking to emigrate.

The United States just squeezed into the top 10, sharing a joint 9th place finish with the United Kingdom; Norwegians and Russians favour a move to America above any other location. The U.K. was the destination of choice for movers from Japan and Saint Lucia.

For Canadians, the majority of people who are looking to relocate searched for second-place Japan: "yet another country known for its stunning scenery, safety and a vast array of job opportunities."

“Some of the main reasons people seek a move to another country are for greater job prospects, better pay, quality of life and to send money back home to their families, and I think for many, 2020 has been a year for assessing the choices that could change our lives for the better," says Jago McKenzie, Business Manager at Remitly.

Top 10 Most Desirable Countries