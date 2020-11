The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Wednesday, Nov. 25

Photo: The Canadian Press

The latest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada as of Nov. 25, 2020:

There are 341,503 confirmed cases in Canada.

_ Quebec: 134,330 confirmed (including 6,887 deaths, 116,624 resolved)

_ Ontario: 106,510 confirmed (including 3,519 deaths, 90,074 resolved)

_ Alberta: 49,536 confirmed (including 492 deaths, 35,695 resolved)

_ British Columbia: 27,407 confirmed (including 348 deaths, 19,069 resolved)

_ Manitoba: 14,558 confirmed (including 248 deaths, 5,633 resolved)

_ Saskatchewan: 6,883 confirmed (including 37 deaths, 3,919 resolved)

_ Nova Scotia: 1,227 confirmed (including 65 deaths, 1,075 resolved)

_ New Brunswick: 450 confirmed (including 7 deaths, 350 resolved)

_ Newfoundland and Labrador: 323 confirmed (including 4 deaths, 295 resolved)

_ Nunavut: 144 confirmed (including 2 resolved)

_ Prince Edward Island: 69 confirmed (including 64 resolved)

_ Yukon: 38 confirmed (including 1 death, 24 resolved)

_ Northwest Territories: 15 confirmed (including 13 resolved)

_ Repatriated Canadians: 13 confirmed (including 13 resolved)

_ Total: 341,503 (0 presumptive, 341,503 confirmed including 11,608 deaths, 272,850 resolved)