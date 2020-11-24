165834
Canada  

Alberta bans indoor social gatherings, expands holiday school break

Alberta is bringing in tougher COVID-19 restrictions that include limits on social gatherings and less face-to-face class time for students.

Premier Jason Kenney says there are to be no indoor gatherings, but people who live alone can have up to two personal contacts.

He says students in Grades 7 through 12 will transition next week to at-home learning and the school holiday break will be extended from Dec. 18 to Jan. 11.

Banquet halls, conference centres and concert venues must also close.

Kenney adds that anyone who can work from home should do so and masks will be mandatory in workplaces in Edmonton, Calgary and surrounding areas.

The measures will be in effect for three weeks and re-evaluated after that.

