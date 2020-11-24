165834
165502
Canada  

Meng could have been arrested before going through customs: officer

Why wait to arrest Meng?

The Canadian Press - | Story: 317301

An RCMP officer who assisted in the arrest of Meng Wanzhou at Vancouver's airport two years ago says the Huawei executive could have been arrested before going through customs.

Const. Gurvinder Dhaliwal was in charge of documenting and securing anything seized from Meng in 2018 during the arrest, which put a chill on Canada's relations with China.

Under cross-examination in B.C. Supreme Court, Dhaliwal agreed that it would have been possible to arrest Meng immediately after she got off the plane rather than waiting for the Canada Border Services Agency to conduct its examination first.

Dhaliwal is testifying as part of an evidence-gathering hearing where Meng's lawyers hope to collect information that will support its allegations that Canadian authorities improperly gathered evidence to aid American officials under the guise of a routine immigration exam.

The court has heard that Meng was in the custody of border officials for nearly three hours before she was arrested and informed of her charter rights and right to a lawyer.

Meng is wanted in the United States on charges of fraud over allegations related to U.S. sanctions against Iran that both she and Chinese tech giant Huawei deny.

RCMP and CBSA officers have testified that they believed the border exam should go first because the airport is in the jurisdiction of the border agency.

While Dhaliwal agreed that arresting Meng first was a possibility, he also said there was one possible impediment to such a plan.

"The CBSA would have something to say about that," Dhaliwal said.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Canada News

Canada
162393
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
163625
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
161329


Dad pranks 3 year old daughter with makeup

Must Watch
Someone is NOT impressed.
Taylor Swift partners with Disney+ for Folklore concert documentary
Music
Taylor Swift's new concert documentary, Folklore: The Long...
Tuesday Meme Dump- November 23, 2020
Galleries
Hot memes for the week.
Tuesday Meme Dump- November 23, 2020 (2)
Galleries
More belly rubs!
Must Watch
This adorable Golden just wants more belly rubs.



165178
163919