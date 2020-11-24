Survey finds many Canadians packing on pounds during pandemic

Photo: The Canadian Press People work out at an outdoor gym in downtown Montreal.

A new poll suggests many Canadians are gaining weight because they're eating more and exercising less during COVID-19 pandemic.

Nearly one-third of respondents in the survey conducted by Leger and the Association for Canadian Studies said they have put on weight since March, compared to 15 per cent who said they lost weight over that time.

As well, about one-third of respondents said they're exercising less, while 16 per cent said they're working out more since the first wave of the pandemic landed in Canada in the spring.

Jack Jedwab, president of the Association for Canadian Studies, suggested that one reason may be a rush for comfort food to deal with pandemic-related anxieties.

Respondents in the survey who said they were "very afraid" of COVID-19 were more likely to report gaining weight, eating more and exercising less.

"The more anxiety you have, the more likely it is that you know you're eating more," Jedwab said.

"People who are least anxious about COVID (are) the ones that are not eating more than usual and are not gaining weight.

"With the winter coming, it'll be even more challenging, in some parts of the country, to maintain a healthy lifestyle in terms of walking, in terms of doing basic things that will help us address our anxieties," he said, pointing to lack of access for some to gyms subject to local lockdowns.