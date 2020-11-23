165362
165412
Canada  

Longtime Conservative MP Peter Kent won't run again in key GTA riding

MP Kent won't run again

The Canadian Press - | Story: 317152

Longtime Conservative MP Peter Kent says he won't run again in the next federal election.

Kent captured the previously Liberal stronghold riding of Thornhill, in the Greater Toronto Area, for the Tories in 2008 and has held the seat ever since.

That's sure to make the race to replace him a contested one, and at least two people have already said they're in the running.

One is Melissa Lantsman, who has long been involved in Conservative politics, both as a senior staffer in Ottawa but also as a key part of Ontario Premier Doug Ford's election team.

Another is Progressive Conservative MPP Gila Martow, who has represented the Toronto riding in the Ontario legislature since 2014.

Kent is the latest Conservative incumbent who has chosen to bow out, along with party stalwart Diane Finley and deputy speaker Bruce Stanton.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Canada News

Canada
163873
162393
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
163029
160189
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
164489


WWE legend The Undertaker officially retires

Showbiz
Wrestling legend The Undertaker has officially retired from the WWE. The sports entertainment star, real name Mark Calaway, has...
Food Memes
Galleries
Good old hunger humour.
Food Memes (2)
Galleries
Boomer the Bulldog says sorry
Must Watch
New Nikes
Must Watch
Mom draws Nike symbol on son’s white shoes.



164297
162894