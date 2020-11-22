165362
Canada  

COVID-19 caution needed for holiday season: Dr. Tam

Limit Christmas gatherings

The Canadian Press - | Story: 317093

Canada's top public health officer says the best way to ensure a safe holiday season during the COVID-19 pandemic is to limit gatherings and only go out for essentials.

Dr Theresa Tam is urging Canadians to be cautious amid what she describes as rapid epidemic growth across the country.

Her advice comes as Quebec and Ontario, the provinces with the most cases and deaths to date, recorded 1,154 and 1,534 new COVID-19 cases, respectively, over the past 24 hours.

Atlantic Canada is also experiencing a recent increase in cases, while numbers continue to soar in Nunavut.

In Newfoundland and Labrador, which reported three new cases today, Memorial University is postponing plans to bring some staff back to work next week and the small town of Deer Lake is asking residents to stay home and businesses to close.

Nunavut reported 18 new cases today, taking the territory's total to 128 with the bulk concentrated in the community of Arviat.

In Ontario, new lockdown measures are coming into effect in Toronto and neighbouring Peel Region at midnight.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Canada News

Canada
162393
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
164847
154288
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
165880


Seal comes to hold hands!

Must Watch
He came back from a quick bath to hold hands with his trainer, so cute!
Accidental Camouflage
Galleries
Accidental camouflage is the best camouflage.
Big cat intrigued with ice
Must Watch
What is this sorcery?
Snoop Dogg to voice animated series with Vince Vaughn
Showbiz
Snoop Dogg is embarking on yet another TV project for a new...
Saturday Awesomeness- November 21, 2020
Daily Dose
A gallery packed with awesomeness.



164297
163947