The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Saturday

The latest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada as of noon on Saturday.

There are 323,917 confirmed cases in Canada.

Quebec: 130,888 confirmed (including 6,806 deaths, 112,734 resolved)

Ontario: 102,378 confirmed (including 3,472 deaths, 86,079 resolved)

Alberta: 43,952 confirmed (including 462 deaths, 32,835 resolved)

British Columbia: 25,474 confirmed (including 331 deaths, 17,477 resolved)

Manitoba: 13,304 confirmed (including 217 deaths, 5,075 resolved)

Saskatchewan: 5,804 confirmed (including 33 deaths, 3,626 resolved)

Nova Scotia: 1,168 confirmed (including 65 deaths, 1,070 resolved)

New Brunswick: 424 confirmed (including 6 deaths, 347 resolved)

Newfoundland and Labrador: 316 confirmed (including 4 deaths, 294 resolved)

Nunavut: 84 confirmed

Prince Edward Island: 68 confirmed (including 64 resolved)

Yukon: 29 confirmed (including 1 death, 22 resolved)

Northwest Territories: 15 confirmed (including 10 resolved)

Repatriated Canadians: 13 confirmed (including 13 resolved)

Total: 323,917 (0 presumptive, 323,917 confirmed including 11,397 deaths, 259,646 resolved)