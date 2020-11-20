Study shows Canadians no more, no less willing to be vaccinated

Photo: Contributed

As British Columbia takes a step back following new modelling that shows Canada is careening towards a surge of more than 20,000 COVID-19 cases per day by the end of December, a new study shows Canadians aren't holding their breath on a vaccine.

The study from Angus Reid seems to indicate that in spite of new data that shows vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna appear to be highly effective, Canadians do not appear any more eager to get vaccinated than they were two months ago.

Financial markets may have soared and optimism surged when Pfizer announced its COVID-19 vaccine trials have yielded 90 per cent effectiveness at preventing the virus. Subsequent announcements by Moderna and a Russian research team are bolstering the first glimpses of what may be the end game for a pandemic that has ravaged the world for more than eight months.

But Canadians actually appear slightly less willing to get a vaccine shot than they were just a few short months ago.

Two-in-five or 40 per cent of people say they would get inoculated as soon as possible. Some 36 per cent say they would wait for others to go first and immunize later. A consistent 15 per cent of Canadians say they will not get vaccinated, while one-in-ten or 9 per cent are unsure.

The survey also found that despite a surge in cases, Canadians continue to say that their provincial government is doing a good job of handling the pandemic. Residents are most positive in Atlantic Canada, 91 per cent, British Columbia, 76 per cent, and Quebec, 73 per cent.

The opposite appears to be true in Manitoba where just 37 per cent of Manitobans feel their government is doing a good job and only 50 per cent of Albertans say their government is performing well. In Ontario, three-in-five say the Ford government is doing a good job, compared to 76 per cent back in August.