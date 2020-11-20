Trudeau warns that COVID-19 crisis could determine Canada's future

YouTube CPAC

UPDATE 10:22 a.m.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada's future hangs in the balance if people don't reduce their contacts to rein in the spread of COVID-19.

Trudeau addressed reporters outside his home at Rideau Cottage — the site of his daily briefings during the first wave of the pandemic last spring — on Friday following the release of grim new forecasts suggesting that Canada is on track to see COVID-19 cases climb by 60,000 per day if socialization increases.

He says Canadians must do everything in their power to reverse this trajectory by staying home and reducing their contacts.

The prime minister acknowledged the growing fatigue Canadians face as the pandemic drags on, but says actions now could determine the country's fate for generations to come.

He also recognized the financial toll closures could take, and says his government his committed to helping businesses weather the storm.

But Trudeau says that lockdown measures are a better way to ensure long-term economic success than letting the spread of the virus continue unchecked.

Earlier, Canada's chief public health officer issued a sobering warning: If contacts increase above current levels, we'll be heading toward a worst-case scenario.

"Absolutely do not go above what we have now," Dr. Theresa Tam told reporters. "Otherwise, we're really in trouble."

Tam emphasized the "urgency" to decrease infections as officials released forecasts indicating that COVID-19 case counts have far surpassed levels seen during the first wave.

If Canadians increase their contact rates going into the holiday season, COVID-19 cases could skyrocket to 60,000 per day by the end of the year, according to the modelling.

That would be a twelvefold increase from the current level of around 5,000 cases per day, which is already straining the health-care system in some regions.

Tam warned "the time is now" for Canadians to do everything to do reduce their contacts, saying it will take a combined effort on the part of individuals and public health authorities to bring infection rates down to manageable levels.

Tam said at current rates of contact, Canada is careening toward a surge of more than 20,000 cases per day by the end of December, with a commensurate increase in hospitalizations and deaths.

Currently, Tam said an average of 4,800 cases are being reported daily — an increase of about 15 per cent from last week.

– The Canadian Press

UPDATE 9:22 a.m.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that going into lockdown and supporting businesses in that lockdown is a better way of ensuring their success in a few months or years than to try and tough out this virus.

“If we don’t take action now we might have up to 20,000 new cases per day and if we don’t reduce our contacts that could be higher.”

Today's announcement also includes a rent subsidy for tenants up to 65 per cent of rent could be covered and businesses facing lockdown can be provided a 25 per cent rent subsidy. The hardest hit businesses could get a subsidy of up to 90 per cent — businesses can start applying as of Monday.

Trudeau says all orders of government must come together to stop the spread of the virus. He adds that premiers and mayors are making tough choices and that Ottawa will support them.

UPDATE 8:55 a.m.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he's just seen the latest projections from Dr. Tam and Dr. Njoo and that the situation is serious.

Trudeau is pleading with Canadians to take this pandemic seriously and do everything they can. “We need to do everything we can right now to slow the spread of COVID-19 in its tracks “If you’re planning to see friends this weekend, maybe don't.”

ORIGINAL 8:47 a.m.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is addressing the nation from his front step. He's scheduled to begin at 8:30. Castanet is carrying the address live.